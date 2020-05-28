Huntsville City Schools serving free meals to children all summer

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville City Schools will be serving free meals to children as part of the Summer Meal Service Program.

This program kicks off on Monday, June 8, 2020. Children 18 and under are invited to visit six locations across Huntsville.

Organizers say children will receive both breakfasts and lunches served together.

“We serve thousands of meals every summer,” said HCS Child Nutrition Program Director Henry Ward. “This is a great way for us to give back to our community.”

Meal service locations and times are as follows:

-Chaffee Elementary (7900 Whittier Road): 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

-Lakewood Elementary (3501 Kenwood Drive): 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

-Morris Schools (4801 Bob Wallace Ave.): 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

-Lee High (2500 Meridian St.): 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

-Dr. Richard Showers Splash Pad (4600 Blue Spring Rd NW): 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

-Brahan Springs Splash Pad (3771 Ivy Ave. SW): 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Students may walk or ride with their families to curbside meal service locations, according to organizers.