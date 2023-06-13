HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville City Schools (HCS) Board of Education has officially selected a new superintendent.

Dr. Clarence Sutton, Jr. will replace the retiring Christie Finley, who served as the school systems superintendent since 2018. Finley announced in March that she would retire at the end of the 2022-23 school year.

Members of the school board voted unanimously to name Sutton superintendent during a board meeting on Tuesday night.

Sutton has served as HCS’s Chief of Staff and was named interim superintendent following Finley’s retirement at the end of the school year. He previously served as deputy superintendent of learning supports for HCS.

“I am proud to serve our students, families, teachers and staff members, and community,” Dr. Sutton says. “We have the potential to be the best school system in the nation, and I am honored to be part of it.”

A graduate of Alabama State University, Sutton has his doctorate in educational leadership, law and policy.

Sutton began his education career in 1994 as an eighth-grade science teacher. Before coming to Huntsville, he was the principal at Central High School and Southview Middle School, as well as an assistant principal of Westlawn Middle School in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

While working for HCS, Sutton has helped establish the Instructional Leadership Academy for aspiring administrators and introduced a five-year, literacy-focused professional development plan for the school district.

At his public interview, Sutton discussed the teacher shortage facing the state. Sutton said he recognizes creating a happy environment where teachers can thrive in something he says could keep them in Huntsville.

“The number one resource for any student is qualified passionate teachers, our job is to retain, hire and give them the support they need to stay here in Huntsville City Schools,” Sutton told News 19.

Huntsville City Schools’ Attorney Christopher Pape said the board received 20 applications from candidates across the U.S.

School board members began sifting through applications on Memorial Day Weekend, before narrowing the search down to three finalists on June 6. Then, the board conducted public interviews with the three candidates before making a final decision.

These public interviews were recorded and posted for the public to view as well after they were complete. Members of the community were then allowed to fill out feedback forms on the school system’s website up until midnight on Monday.