Huntsville City Schools says virtual learning is an option for 2020-21 school year

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville City Schools announced that virtual learning will be an option this upcoming school year.

The plans were announced as part of the framework if a second COVID-19 wave comes.

Superintendent Christie Finley says HCS would love to have all students return to school this fall, but they know that they have to have a contingency plan.

If there is a spike in COVID-19 cases, the system would utilize a blended framework that includes both online and in-person classes with students alternating which days they are in the building.

If an active surge continues, virtual learning will be utilized for all students.

Superintendent Finley says they will be giving more details on the plans at the next board meeting on June 4.

Registration for the virtual learning option will open Friday, June 5.