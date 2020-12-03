Huntsville City Schools releases plans to resume instruction

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Leaders with Huntsville City Schools now have a plan to return to the classroom beginning Monday, December 7.

Below is the schedule released by the school system:

Elementary Schools:

Elementary school students on a traditional schedule (face-to-face) will return to campus and follow their normal daily schedule. At this time, students will be provided assignments that will not require the use of their district-issued device. This will be the process until normal technology operations resume.

Middle/Junior High School:

Middle and Junior High students on a traditional schedule (face-to-face) will return to campus and follow their normal daily schedule. At this time, students will be provided assignments that will not require the use of their district-issued device. This will be the process until normal technology operations resume.

High School:

All traditional (face-to-face) high school students will attend in person on Monday, December 7. The staggered cohort schedule will resume on Tuesday, December 8. Students in cohort A will attend school on campus on Tuesday, December 8, and Wednesday, December 9. Students in cohort B will attend school on campus Thursday, December 10 and Friday, December 11. Beginning Monday, December 14, students will resume attendance following the cohort schedule posted in the HCS Reset Plan. During this time, students will be provided assignments that will not require the use of their district-issued device. This will be the process until normal technology operations resume.

Virtual Students

Students in HVA will receive assignment packets to keep students engaged and learning. Each school will communicate with families about their specific procedures, but a release from the system says the packets will be ready for pickup no later than Monday, December 7.

Elementary school assignments will be due the following Monday, December 14. Prior to that time, your school will inform you about the plan for the remainder of the fall semester.

For middle school students, each school will communicate specific procedures and locations for pick-up and return of assignments.

Quarantined Students

Students in quarantine will also receive assignment packets that will be returned to school the on their return.

District-issued Technology

In a news conference on Thursday, spokesperson Craig Williams said families should continue to leave their devices issued by the school system off. He also warned against clicking any links sent via email that may not have been sent by the school system as it appears.