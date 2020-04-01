Huntsville City Schools releases ‘Blended Learning Plan’ for remainder of the school year

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Superintendent Christie Finley announced Huntsville City Schools’ plan for “blended learning” Wednesday afternoon. This plan will be how the school system finishes the 2019-2020 school year.

“Unprecedented times call for unprecedented ideas,” said Finley. She announced that students will be able to access WiFi within 300 yards of every school building inside the Huntsville City Schools system.

Students and parents will be able to use the WiFi to upload and download assignments from outside the building. This is thanks to a partnership of Adtran and Huntsville Utilities.

Adtran’s design team designed the WIFI networks over the weekend, they started installs with HCS IT teams, Adtran volunteers and HSV Utilities teams

The school system also plans to use its 1-to-1 learning system and ETV to help in the blended learning process.

In Wednesday’s news conference Finley announced there will be a graduation ceremony for seniors…but not until social distancing guidelines are relaxed

The school board has called a special school board meeting for Thursday, April, 2 where the blended learning plan, WiFi hot spots and suspension of policies will be discussed.