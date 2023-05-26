HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Starting on June 5, Huntsville City Schools (HCS) will provide free meals to children at the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP).

The meals will be given out to children 18 and under at both of HCS’s summer learning sites and at community centers across Huntsville.

The program will operate Monday through Thursday. The first half of the program takes place from June 5 to June 29 during summer learning activities.

The second half of the program operates from July 3 to July 13.

SFSP will be closed for holidays on Monday, June 19 and Tuesday, July 4.

Breakfast will be served at the summer learning sites from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. HCS’s summer learning sites are at each of the following schools:

AAA Elementary/Middle

Dawson Elementary

Highlands Elementary

Lakewood Elementary

Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary

McDonnell Elementary

Chapman Elementary/Middle

Ronald Mcnair Jr. High

Sonnie Hereford Elementary

Whitesburg Elementary/Middle

The community centers taking part in the SFSP and when they’ll be serving free lunch meals for children are listed below:

Richard Showers Splash Pad | Serving 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Brahan Spring Rec. Center | Serving 12:45 p.m. – 1:45 p.m.

Calvary Hills | (TBA)

HCS notes that the weather may impact service dates and times. For more information about the SFSP and when they’ll be serving free meals for the kids, you can visit the program page on the HCS website.