Huntsville City Schools proposes graduation dates for approval by the state

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville City Schools officials have proposed a set of graduation dates. The dates are contingent on state approval expected by May 22. 

The graduation ceremony for each school will be held at the Von Braun Center

  • June 25th
    • New Century High — 10 a.m. 
    • Lee High — 2 p.m.
    • Grissom High –6 p.m.
  • June 26th
    • Jemison High — 10 a.m.
    • Columbia High — 2 p.m.
    • Huntsville — 6 p.m.

Alternate dates are July 13 and 14 if the above dates are not approved. 

Each senior will be required to wear a mask. Officials say one will be provided by the school if they do not have one. 

Students will only be allowed to take their mask off to take a photo with their diploma.  Each student would receive four tickets for guests and social distancing will be required. 

