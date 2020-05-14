Huntsville City Schools proposes graduation dates for approval by the state

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville City Schools officials have proposed a set of graduation dates. The dates are contingent on state approval expected by May 22.
The graduation ceremony for each school will be held at the Von Braun Center
- June 25th
- New Century High — 10 a.m.
- Lee High — 2 p.m.
- Grissom High –6 p.m.
- June 26th
- Jemison High — 10 a.m.
- Columbia High — 2 p.m.
- Huntsville — 6 p.m.
Alternate dates are July 13 and 14 if the above dates are not approved.
Each senior will be required to wear a mask. Officials say one will be provided by the school if they do not have one.
Students will only be allowed to take their mask off to take a photo with their diploma. Each student would receive four tickets for guests and social distancing will be required.