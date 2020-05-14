Huntsville City Schools proposes graduation dates for approval by the state

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville City Schools officials have proposed a set of graduation dates. The dates are contingent on state approval expected by May 22.

The graduation ceremony for each school will be held at the Von Braun Center

June 25th New Century High — 10 a.m. Lee High — 2 p.m. Grissom High –6 p.m.

June 26th Jemison High — 10 a.m. Columbia High — 2 p.m. Huntsville — 6 p.m.



Alternate dates are July 13 and 14 if the above dates are not approved.

Each senior will be required to wear a mask. Officials say one will be provided by the school if they do not have one.

Students will only be allowed to take their mask off to take a photo with their diploma. Each student would receive four tickets for guests and social distancing will be required.