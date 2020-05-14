Huntsville City Schools propose new calendar for 20-21 school year

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville City Schools Board of Education is considering two different school calendars proposed at a specially-called board meeting Thursday night.

The two calendars are nearly identical, with the exception of the week of Thanksgiving. First, the start date is moved to August 17 for students. Teachers return to work on August 7.

Fall break and spring break remain the same.

Thanksgiving week on one calendar has the students on campus for Monday and Tuesday, November 23-24. The other proposed calendar has e-learning days for the students for those two days.

The last day of school would by May 28, 2021.

WHNT News 19 is working to get a copy of the proposed calendar. We will update this story with the calendar as soon as we receive it.

Christie Finley, superintendent of Huntsville City Schools says they plan to have sanitation stations installed in all the schools throughout the system.

The school board did not vote on the calendar proposals at Thursday night’s meeting. They will do so at a future meeting.