Huntsville City Schools parodies Hamilton ahead of Monday’s return to in-person classes

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville City Schools elementary and middle school students can return to in-person schedules Monday, September 14. High school students get an extra week of virtual schooling, with in-person classes resuming Monday, September 21.

As part of the return, Huntsville City Schools decided to get a little creative with a parody of the musical “Hamilton.”

Morris Middle School Principal William King and his team put together the parody.

Return-to-school procedures include:

All faculty, staff, and students are required to wear masks

Social distancing will be in place as much as possible

Families are asked to keep any students with COVID-19 symptoms at home

Health check stations will be set up to take staff members’ temperatures and ask health questions as they enter buildings

Each classroom will be equipped with cleaning supplies, including a spray bottle with disinfectant, gloves, and a hand sanitizer dispenser

Safe rooms will be set up and equipped with supplies to support for those who may be showing COVID-19 symptoms