Huntsville City Schools parodies Hamilton ahead of Monday’s return to in-person classes

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville City Schools elementary and middle school students can return to in-person schedules Monday, September 14. High school students get an extra week of virtual schooling, with in-person classes resuming Monday, September 21.
As part of the return, Huntsville City Schools decided to get a little creative with a parody of the musical “Hamilton.”
Morris Middle School Principal William King and his team put together the parody.
Return-to-school procedures include:
- All faculty, staff, and students are required to wear masks
- Social distancing will be in place as much as possible
- Families are asked to keep any students with COVID-19 symptoms at home
- Health check stations will be set up to take staff members’ temperatures and ask health questions as they enter buildings
- Each classroom will be equipped with cleaning supplies, including a spray bottle with disinfectant, gloves, and a hand sanitizer dispenser
- Safe rooms will be set up and equipped with supplies to support for those who may be showing COVID-19 symptoms