Huntsville City Schools moving “K for a Day” events online

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville City Schools will be moving the annual “K for a Day” events online in 2020 as the district continues to utilize its Blended Learning Plan.

On Monday, April 27, 2020, nearly 25 elementary schools will post videos on their websites introducing families to teachers, administrators, the curriculum, daily schedules, and more.

Families can view a list of elementary school websites by visiting the Huntsville City Schools website.

Videos posted will be available for several weeks so everyone can view the “K for a Day” events.