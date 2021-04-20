Huntsville City School’s introduces Academic Support Plan

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville City School system introduced their road to recovery program, the “Academic Support Plan” at Tuesday’s City School Board meeting.

The Alabama State Department of Education sent an Education Road to Recovery guide to school districts across the state to address learning impacts from COVID-19.



Huntsville City School’s says the district came up with the plan based on state guidance, school and district data and the teacher advisory committee.

Superintendent Christie Finley calls the school systems academic support plan robust.

“We really want to make sure we focus on addressing learning loss and also closing any academic gaps we may have in terms of disparities,” says Finley.

The district will be offering summer programs to help with unfinished learning and learning loss. But they will look different at different grade levels. For grades 6-12 there will be a summer learning academy offered to all students.

Finley says while the district had to pivot and make health and safety a top priority for the past year, now they are shifting the focus back to what’s most important, instruction.

“Your focus had to be on safety protocols making sure we are opening schools back up safely. How are we going to have virtual school look? We have to identify the teachers for that. We are shifting the focus on what’s most important, instruction,” says Finley.

The district says this summer will be a time to make sure students feel confident when they return to school in the fall.

The summer programs will be paid for with the $26.2 million dollars the district got in the second round of CARES Act funds from the federal government.