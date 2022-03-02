HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville City School (HCS) system has been hit hard by staff shortages.

On Wednesday they made it easier for job seekers to fill out an application. The district held an application filing event as part of an effort to fill several job openings – many of which were caused in large part to the pandemic that has caused a ripple effect like no other.

Lisil Myles is a special education teacher from Florida. She moved to Huntsville because she says this is where the school district jobs are. Myles is hopeful to land a job as a special education teaching aide.

“I really enjoy working with children with special needs because they have a lot to offer. They have a lot of energy,” said Myles.

Lisil is one of the dozens that attended the application workshop that makes it easier for applicants to apply for the massive number of jobs in the district.

Huntsville, like so many other school districts, has been hit hard with staffing shortages.

“We’re looking at several positions that we have open, particularly our classified positions,” said Micah Fisher, a representative for HCS. “Those that are in security, custodial, instructional aide support. Those positions are what we are supporting with this event although we are happy to speak with certified teachers who may be interested as well.”

The HCS district is just one of many across the state that has shortened staffs who have been filling the gaps. While it may be tricky to get folks into positions because many companies have experienced worker shortages, the school district keeps looking for new ways to reach talent and is hopeful that this event is a success.

“We’ll just have to see. we’ve had a lot of questions throughout the week about this event and the support that we will be providing. if that’s any indication of interest then we’ve had a lot of interest,” said Fisher.

Many school districts in Alabama have had to pause due to staffing shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Huntsville City Schools are hopeful the application filing event is a success.