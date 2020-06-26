Huntsville City Schools hosting second round of graduations Friday, June 26

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Students from three Huntsville City Schools high schools will graduate Friday, June 26 at the Von Braun Center.

HCS announced graduation dates are as follows:

June 25th New Century High — 10 a.m. Lee High — 2 p.m. Grissom High –6 p.m.

June 26th Jemison High — 10 a.m. Columbia High — 2 p.m. Huntsville — 6 p.m.



Each senior will be required to wear a mask. Officials say one will be provided by the school if they do not have one.

Students will only be allowed to take their mask off to take a photo with their diploma. Each student would receive four tickets for guests and social distancing will be required.