Huntsville City Schools hosting second round of graduations Friday, June 26

Huntsville

by: WHNT News 19

Posted: / Updated:

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Students from three Huntsville City Schools high schools will graduate Friday, June 26 at the Von Braun Center.

HCS announced graduation dates are as follows:

  • June 25th
    • New Century High — 10 a.m. 
    • Lee High — 2 p.m.
    • Grissom High –6 p.m.
  • June 26th
    • Jemison High — 10 a.m.
    • Columbia High — 2 p.m.
    • Huntsville — 6 p.m.

Each senior will be required to wear a mask. Officials say one will be provided by the school if they do not have one. 

Students will only be allowed to take their mask off to take a photo with their diploma.  Each student would receive four tickets for guests and social distancing will be required. 

