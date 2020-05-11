Huntsville City Schools families to host community food drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Several PTA organizations from Huntsville City Schools are hosting a Food Drive this weekend to benefit the Seminole Boys & Girls Club.

The food drive is on Saturday, May 16 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Parkway Place Mall. The food drive will feature contact-free dropoff in the back parking lot of Parkway Place Mall, by L&N Drive.

Drivers and passengers must remain in cars while volunteers unload donations.

Items needed include toiletries and non-perishable food items including canned meat, soup, peanut butter, canned fruits, vegetables, pasta, cereal, shelf-stable milk, juice, and snacks.

According to organizers, food that’s individually packaged and easy-to-open is preferred, but all donations are appreciated.

Chick-fil-A Parkway Place will donate $1 for each food item donated (up to $1,000) and is offering a free cookie with any curbside pickup order during the food drive.

PTA organizations from Jones Valley Elementary, Blossomwood Elementary, Monte Sano Elementary, Sonnie Hereford Elementary, Huntsville Junior High and Huntsville High Schools are hosting.