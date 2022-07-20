HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — An employee with Huntsville City Schools (HCS) was killed in a shooting near Milton Frank Stadium on Tuesday.

The shooting happened Tuesday morning near 15th and Omni Street after Huntsville Police say a minor car accident led to a verbal and physical fight between 22-year-old Cameron Tyrese Doughty and 63-year-old Larry Rice. Rice was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Madison County Coroner Tyler Berryhill.

According to HCS Superintendent Christie Finley, Larry Rice was an electrician with the school district for many years and continued serving on contract after his retirement.

“This is a tragic situation, and we ask for your collaboration in coming together as part of the HCS family to support his wife, Gaile Rice, who is a counselor at both Chapman and Highlands Elementary,” Finley stated.

Finley said counselors are available at 256-963-9831 to provide support for those who need it.

As previously reported, Berryhill said Rice’s cause of death was ruled as a gunshot wound and his manner of death was a homicide.

Doughty was arrested on Tuesday afternoon in reference to the incident. He was booked in the Madison County Jail and charged with murder as well as violating his probation, jail records show. His bond was set at $70,000.