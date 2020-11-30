Huntsville City Schools dismissing early due to potential cybersecurity threat

Huntsville City Schools will spend $9 million on capital projects in 2020.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville City Schools announced Monday morning that schools will be dismissing early.

HCS said a potential cybersecurity threat necessitated the closure.

Dismissal times are as follows:

Elementary Students (excluding AAA and ASFL) – noon

Middle and Junior High Students (including AAA and ASFL) – 12:30 p.m.

High School Students – 1 p.m.

Staff members – 1:30 p.m.

Anybody with district-issued technology should shut down devices until further notice and keep them off.

Additionally, HCS advises everyone to avoid logging into any HCS platform.

Students will be provided meals as they leave buildings and all after-school activities and athletics will continue as planned.

HCS is working with authorities to resolve the issue.