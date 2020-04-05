Huntsville City Schools deploying Wi-Fi equipped buses Monday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Starting Monday, school buses equipped with Wi-Fi will be available across Huntsville to provide students with internet access.

Students will begin the Huntsville City School’s Blended Learning Plan Monday.

In conjunction with Apple Bus Company, buses will be parked at the following locations from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Lincoln Park: Bus will be parked off Webster Drive on the west side of Washington Street. Parents can park their vehicles on Webster Drive.

Searcy Homes: Bus will be parked at the Albert Farrar Sr. Center (Boy Scout building) located at 426 Dallas Ave. Parking is limited.

Stone Manor: Bus will be parked in a small parking lot on Benaroya Lane in front of the apartment complex. There is limited parking in the small parking lot on Benaroya Lane.

Cotton Row: Bus will be parked on Marathon Drive at the intersection with Cotton Row. Parking is limited.

Seminole Boys & Girls Club located at 125 Earl St.: Bus will be parked on the north side of the building. Parents can park off the street in the available parking spaces.

Cavalry Hills Boys & Girls Club located at 2901 Fairbanks St.: Bus will be parked in the parking lot off Fairbanks Street.

Richard Showers Center located at 4600 Blue Springs Road: Bus will be parked in the large parking lot located on the south side of the building.

Password information will be posted on bus windows. Guests using the Wi-Fi will not be allowed to enter the buses.

Students will also be able to access Wi-Fi within 300 yards of every school campus in the Huntsville City Schools system thanks to ADTRAN and Huntsville Utilities. All Wi-Fi transmitters are expected to be installed before Monday.