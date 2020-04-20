Huntsville City Schools celebrating seniors with virtual spirit week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville City Schools created a social media campaign to help recognize seniors while they’re stuck at home.

The district is hosting a “Senior Virtual Spirit Week” during the week of April 20-24, 2020.

They are asking families to engage in this campaign by creating daily themed posts.

Days and Themes –

April 20: Motivation Monday- Post a photo of a senior who inspires you and share why.

April 21: Team Tuesday- Post a senior involved in their favorite team or activity at school.

April 22: Wisdom Wednesday- Offer seniors some words of wisdom for the next chapter of their lives.

April 23: Throwback Thursday- Post a picture of your senior as a youngster.

April 24: Fun Friday- Share a picture of your senior doing something they enjoy outside of school.

High schools all over are also finding unique ways to recognize seniors.

Faculty and staff members at Lee High School placing a yard sign at the home of every senior.