Huntsville City Schools cancels international school trips due to coronavirus concerns

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville City Schools said Monday it was cancelling all international school trips as concerns about coronavirus and the spread of COVID-19 increased.

In an email to parents, Huntsville City Schools Superintendent Christie Finley said the district was preparing for cases of the virus to show up in the area by developing contingency plans that would “serve our students while minimizing the risk of exposure to and spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).”

Among those plans was developing plans to continue classes during an extended school closure. The district said students in grades 3-12 have access to district-issued laptops that would be used in the event of a school closure. Students in kindergarten through second grade would have assignments place on the district website and get additional instructions from teachers on how to complete assignments, if necessary. And there also would be hard copy materials for students who have limited internet access, she said.

International school trips for the remainder of March have been cancelled, Finley said. That includes a Grissom High School band trip that was scheduled to leave Thursday to perform in a St. Patrick’s Day parade in Ireland.

Domestic school trips are being evaluated on a case-by-case basis, according to the email.

Extracurricular activities such as sports and theater performances could be cancelled if there is a risk of exposure, Finley said.

The school district has updates for parents and others in a special section on the Huntsville City Schools website.

