Huntsville City Schools BOE discusses possibility of renaming Lee High School

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville City School Board began discussions about the possibility of renaming Lee High School on Tuesday.

The school was named after Confederate General Robert E. Lee.

Superintendent Christie Finley says current students, parents, and community members approached the district about changing the school’s name.

Finley says it would be a two-step process.

“The first part will be considering that community feedback, which is very, very instrumental in this process. And then depending on that feedback, entering the process of selecting a new name. This is going to be a very slow, a very intentional, and a very transparent process,” said Finley.

The board says there are many policy and legal issues to consider in the renaming process.

Finley says the district plans to provide a detailed timeline at the July board meeting.