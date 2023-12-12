HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville City Schools (HCS) says students will have a new virtual and hybrid learning option next school year, Artemis Academy.

During a meeting on Tuesday, the Huntsville City Board of Education approved the new virtual school for next school year.

According to the school system, Artemis Academy will offer students in grades K-12 the flexibility to engage in teaching and learning virtually while also giving students the ability to receive additional support in person if they need it.

“The purpose of Artemis Academy is to successfully meet the needs of the 2024 student,” HCS Chief Information Officer Emily Elam said. “Whether a family frequently travels, a student plays travel sports, or a student thrives in a virtual setting, our goal is to provide families with freedom and flexibility as we strive to meet the needs of all students.”

HCS said students participating in Artemis Academy will be assigned to a teacher. The system said students can attend open office hours and schedule meeting times with teachers. All students will also be issued a device by the school along with a take-home internet option for students who qualify for free and reduced lunches.

The system said students will also be able to participate in sports, band, choir and other extracurriculars in the school they are normally zoned for.

HCS said families will need to apply for their student to enroll in the program and applications will open up in February 2024. The system said that interviews may be conducted to ensure Artemis is the best approach for each student and that the special education department will be involved in reviewing applications from students they service. The school is also being offered at no cost to families, according to HCS.

Artemis Academy will be located at Blossomwood Elementary and Lee High School Campuses for the 2024-2025 school year, according to the school system. The school will also have the same support and requirements as other schools.

“Artemis Academy will be a full-fledged school,” Elam says. “It will have its own principal, counselor, library media specialists, and offer special education services as required. This is just like any other school, but it will be in a hybrid and flexible environment rather than a physical, traditional classroom.”

The school board approved Dr. Jennifer McKinney as Artemis’s principal. HCS said McKinney joins the system from Madison County Schools where she was most recently the instructional administrator at Sparkman High School and previously led that district’s virtual program.