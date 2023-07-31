HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville City Schools (HCS) and Alabama A&M University (AAMU) announced they are joining forces to offer new education opportunities to high school students.

The school system and university signed a ‘memorandum of understanding’ on Monday at the AAMU Welcome Center, focused on a new dual enrollment partnership. HCS said the program will give students the chance to improve their writing skills with instruction from college professors.

Scherrie Banks Pickett, an AAMU trustee is happy these high school students will have the opportunity to go onto the university’s campus and work with the college’s teachers.

“So we know that there are other options that they could use, but being able to get the experience of being on campus and having that teacher, it’s phenomenal. So I’m excited about it,” Pickett said.

The superintendent of HCS, Clarence Sutton, is excited about the options this partnership gives students.

“Right now, we have agreements with all the universities and colleges in the Madison County area. So now our students can choose where they would like to attend,” Sutton said.

This new partnership will take effect at the beginning of the 2023-2024 school year.