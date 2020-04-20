Huntsville City Schools adding sixth school for meal service

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville City Schools will open an additional location for meal service.

Meals are provided by The Rock Family Worship Center and Manna House for those 18 and under Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10:30 a.m until 12:30 p.m.

Meals will be distributed at six different schools:

Chaffee Elementary (7900 Whittier Road, Huntsville)

Lakewood Elementary (3501 Kenwood Drive, Huntsville)

Lee High School (2500 Meridian Street, Huntsville)

McDonnell Elementary (4010 Binderton Place, Huntsville)

Morris Elementary (4801 Bob Wallace Avenue, Huntsville)

Ridgecrest Elementary (3505 Cerro Vista Drive SW, Huntsville)