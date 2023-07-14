HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville City Schools (HCS) is set to prepare 2024 graduating seniors in a ‘College Crash Course’ from July 20 through July 25.

This event is designed for the graduating class of 2024 with everything they could need to best prepare themselves for their next chapters after high school.

HCS District College Counselors will be at five different high schools to help students with college applications, essays, scholarships and financial aid.

HCS students are welcome to attend any of the five session dates at the following locations:

Jemison High School July 20 10 a.m. through 12 p.m.

Columbia High School July 24 10 a.m. through 12 p.m.

Grissom High School July 24 2 p.m. through 4 p.m.

New Century & Lee High July 25 10 a.m. through 12 p.m.

Huntsville High School July 25 2 p.m. through 4 p.m.



For more information, visit the Huntsville City School’s Facebook page here.