Huntsville City School Board faces criticism over plans to move administrative building

HUNTSVILLE, Ala — The Huntsville City School board faced a public outcry Tuesday night over its decision to move the administrative building to a former church on McClung Ave. Neighbors in the community were given the opportunity to voice their concerns during a school board meeting.

“The significant concerns include increased traffic flows on McClung, which is already a narrow street. The location of the church is at a particularly hazardous intersection and we fear the traffic could create real safety issues,” said Michelle Levin, who lives in the neighborhood.

Documents from a special session meeting show the school board recently entered into a purchase agreement the former Old Clements Church. It was listed at $2.75 million dollars.

“In moving to the location there would be some departments that would not be going to the new location so that would lessen the number of employees at the new central office,” said Huntsville City Schools Superintendent Christie Finley. “Traffic concerns as we heard tonight we even looked at one of the proposals a recommendation from the group we met with was alternating that time that people report to work.”

Others in the community are worried it won’t be centrally located enough.

“The Annie Merts center houses many offices and departments that should easily be accessible to the entire public which the proposed location is not. Over a mile and a quarter give or take from the closest public transportation stop,” said Sarah Rogers, who attended the meeting.

“It’s actually right at one mile away from where we are right now so we’re still in the center of town,” said Finley.

At the end of the day, the school district said it was simply no longer fiscally responsible to continue renovating the Merts Center. “This building here, we’re beyond band-aids. It needs major work here,” said an employee of the school district.

The school board said it plans to consult the community as this process moves forward. The board plans to do more due diligence on the building before closing on it and is planning to bring the results of their findings to the public sometime later this month or early March.