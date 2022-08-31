HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — If you use any of the public transit options in the city, officials with Huntsville Transit want to know what you think as they evaluate an expansion of the service area.

It’s no secret that the city has seen expansive growth over the past few years, and transportation officials are planning for a series of meetings to hear public input on ways they can improve the system.

The City says all of the comments, opinions and suggestions heard during these meetings will be used to help shape a strategic plan designed to guide improvements in the near future.

Five meetings will be held over the course of two days:

Tuesday, September 13:

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Huntsville Madison County Senior Center

1 p.m. – 3 p.m., Huntsville Transit Center

4 p.m. – 6 p.m. Dr. Richard Showers, Sr. Recreation Center

Wednesday, September 14:

7 a.m. – 10 a.m., Huntsville Transit Center

4 p.m. – 6 p.m., Sandra Moon Community Complex

In an effort to extend the ability of those who may not be able to attend these meetings in person, officials say anyone is welcome to complete an online survey here.

A consulting firm, Nelson\Nygaard Consulting Associates Inc. will be present at the meetings. The City says the company is working with officials to update the Transit Improvement Plan by combining public input with data from the 2020 census and demographic development changes in recent years.

Huntsville Transit says the preliminary results will be presented before the City Council later this year, with a final report expected to be finalized in early 2023.