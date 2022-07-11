HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Officials with the City of Huntsville are urging residents to “try transit” amidst high gas prices.

On Monday, city officials stressed their two transit services: Orbit, a 10 route bus service, and Access, a door-to-door paratransit service. Quisha Bryant, the director of the Parking and Public Transportation Department, says the cost of both services is far less than a gallon of gas.

According to Bryant, the cost for an Access ticket is $2, and a one-way Orbit ride is $1. Those rates drop even more for seniors over 65, students with a valid student ID, and anyone on Medicare or Medicaid.

As previously reported, fares are also available via smartphone thanks to Token Transit.

“We’re excited about meeting the needs of our growing city,” Bryant said. “At a time when fuel prices are putting a financial strain on drivers, we provide a great alternative. We hope the public will take the time to ‘Try Transit.’”

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle also said more residents using transit will reverse the idea that public transportation is only for underserved peoples.

“If you live and work in the heart of Huntsville, public transportation is a great way to cut down on fuel costs and safely get to where you need to go,” Mayor Battle said. “As our City grows, we’ll add more buses and routes to ensure we serve more citizens. Our drivers are highly trained, our buses are safe, and they’re cool in the summer and warm in the winter.”

To learn more about the Rocket City’s public transit system, click here.