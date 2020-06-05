Huntsville city officials disagree on tactics used to end Wednesday’s protest in Downtown

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville city officials John Hamilton and Devyn Keith sat down with WHNT News 19 and responded to the way the protests ended on Wednesday.

Huntsville City Administrator John Hamilton was on site for all that happened Wednesday. He says as the sun set, darkness was an issue for law enforcement to act, and he believes they responded appropriately because protesters that remained went beyond what the permit called for.

Full interview with John Hamilton –

Also there all night – City Council President Devyn Keith, who says change has to start with ongoing conversation between authorities and residents. He went on to question the tactics used to disperse the crowd, saying less aggressive forms have been used in other cities. Keith says police cannot have a conversation from behind the badge and expect people not to see the badge first.

Full Interview with Devyn Keith –

According to Alabama law, a person commits the crime of unlawful assembly if he assembles with five or more other persons for the purpose of engaging in conduct constituting the crime of riot, or if being present at an assembly that either has or develops such a purpose, he remains there with intent to advance that purpose.

Unlawful assembly is a Class B misdemeanor.