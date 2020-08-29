Huntsville city officials authorized to pursue claims in Remington bankruptcy case

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville City Council made the unanimous decision on Thursday to approve Mayor Tommy Battle, the city attorney, and clerk-treasurer to respond as needed, in the Remington Arms bankruptcy case.

Huntsville established a development agreement with Remington six years ago entailing nearly $70 million in state and local incentives.

The city agreed to transfer almost 115 acres of property near Huntsville International Airport to Remington. The company, in turn, agreed to invest nearly $111 million in the property and create 2,000 jobs by the year 2021.

According to the City of Huntsville, the agreement included protection for city in the event Remington failed to meet the terms, including job creation.

Remington did not meet its job creation obligation, declared bankruptcy for the second time in three years and stated that their intention was to sell the company. The city is the holder of the company’s mortgage on behalf of the communnity partners who funded the incentives.

But Mayor Battle said the city’s hope is for a viable successor to come in and provide jobs and industry for the future.

City officials have been in confidential talks with potential bidders for the Remington facility.

In a news release, the city said it has informed both Remington and the bankruptcy court that

it objects to any proposed sale of the facility that will not result in payment in full for the building at the sale closing of the city’s full mortgage debt or that is not otherwise acceptable to the city.

The city council is required to approve any settlement reached with Remington.