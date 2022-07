HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A Huntsville city magistrate has pleaded not guilty to a menacing charge.

Court records show Daniel Cranor pleaded not guilty on July 18. At the same time, Cranor also waived his arraignment for the charge. A bench trial has been scheduled for August 16 at 2:30 p.m.

Cranor was arrested on May 23 for menacing and was released the same day on a $300 bond.

A City of Huntsville spokesperson confirmed Cranor is on administrative leave.