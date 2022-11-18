HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Huntsville City Magistrate charged with menacing earlier this year is no longer a city employee, a spokesperson told News 19.

Huntsville Communications Director Kelly Schrimsher said “HR informed us Daniel Cranor is no longer employed by the City of Huntsville,” as of Thursday, November 17.

Court documents show Cranor was placed on administrative leave after his arrest on June 16, 2022. The actual incident took place on May 23, 2022.

Cranor pled not guilty to the charge and waived his arraignment on July 18. A Madison County judge found Cranor not guilty on the menacing charge in September.