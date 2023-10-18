HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville residents have an opportunity to weigh in on the Mill Creek project.

The City of Huntsville and the Huntsville Housing Authority are moving forward with plans to redevelop property along Governors Drive. They’re looking to replace aging structures with modern, energy-efficient units that meet the needs of a broad spectrum of residents.

“We’re excited to replace aging structures with modern, energy-efficient units that meet the needs of a broad spectrum of residents,” said Huntsville Housing Authority Executive Director and CEO Antonio McGinnis. “This project will significantly improve residents’ outcomes as well as provide more quality-of-life amenities through private investment.”

Three upcoming meetings are planned to discuss the Choice Neighborhood Initiative (CNI), a project led by the Housing Authority and the City’s Urban Development Office. The dates, times and locations are listed below.

Resident drop-in open house: Wednesday, Oct. 18, 6-7:30 p.m. – HHA Resident Services Building, 212 Seminole Drive SW

Johnson Tower resident meeting: Thursday, Oct. 19, 4-5:30 p.m. – Johnson Tower resident space, 216 Seminole Drive SW

Neighborhood and resident meeting: Thursday, Oct. 19, 6 p.m. – Boys & Girls Club, 125 Earl St.

At the meetings, stakeholders will have an opportunity to see in-progress ideas for the redevelopment of Butler Terrace and Johnson Towers, now referred to as the Mill Creek Project. There will also be opportunities to provide input on development plans and hear short presentations.

Representatives from the City’s Planning and Community Development departments will be at each meeting, as will representatives from Urban Strategies Inc., a St. Louis-based nonprofit with a history of working with governments and housing authorities to redevelop public housing.

The Housing Authority and City are preparing to submit a Choice Neighborhoods Implementation Grant later this year that could provide up to $50 million in federal funding for the project. Officials say those funds would be used for neighborhood infrastructure, housing, employment opportunities, health and education and private investment.

The Mill Creek project proposes 750 residential units – a mix of market rate, Housing Authority, workforce and senior housing. It also includes pedestrian-oriented shopping focused on the Governors Drive and Clinton Avenue corridors.

The plan also calls for updates to infrastructure, including utilities and a new street plan. Additions of green space, neighborhood parks and the restoration of the creek as a neighborhood amenity are also prescribed.

“Our residents are extremely important to us. We want to make sure that we are offering all of the amenities as well as affordable housing to our residents. So…no one will be pushed out,” Huntsville Housing Authority Deputy Director Turkessa Coleman-Lacey says.