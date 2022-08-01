HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — City Council President John Meredith will host the monthly “Your Life, Your Huntsville” forum on Tuesday, August 2, to generate discussion within the community.

This month’s topic will be the City’s efforts to increase diversity, equity and inclusion, according to organizers.

Kenny Anderson, Director of the Office of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (ODEI) and Assistant Director U’Meeka Smith will be guest speakers at the meeting.

The event will be held at 4 p.m. in the 1st Floor Chambers of City Hall, 308 Fountain Circle.

The forum is open to the public and will also be live-streamed on the City’s website.