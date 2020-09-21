Huntsville City high school students return Monday, district gives update on available services

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Monday, the next group of Huntsville City Schools students will return to class – high school students.

For those students that chose the traditional learning option, they’ve been coming back into the classroom in stages.

The staggered return has allowed the school system to form a progress report.

Huntsville City Schools is asking families to screen their children before sending them to school – if they present with any symptoms of COVID-19, keep them home.

All students will be eligible for free meals during this time.

There is also extended internet accessibility, as some 10,000 students are enrolled in the virtual academy.

Any Huntsville City School campus Wi-Fi will extend 300 yards in all directions for students to use.

And internet vouchers are also available for qualifying families.

Students will return on a staggered schedule. Cohort A heads back today and Cohort B will return later in the week.