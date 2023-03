HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – We’re getting closer and closer to pro soccer being here in the Rocket City and now we know exactly when we can watch our new team in their inaugural season.

Huntsville City FC has released its full schedule for its first MLS Next Pro season.

The team will open the season on Sunday, March 26 in Charlotte and Huntsville will start the year with seven consecutive road matches and a bye week before the grand opening of Joe Davis Stadium.

Mark your calendars everyone, the home opener here in Huntsville is set for 7 p.m. on Friday, May 19.

Huntsville City FC’s 2023 schedule

MATCHDAY DATE OPPONENT HOME/ AWAY TIME (CT) 1 Sunday, March 26 Crown Legacy Away 2 p.m. 2 Friday, March 31 Orlando City B Away 6 p.m. 3 Sunday, April 9 FC Cincinnati 2 Away 4 p.m. 4 Sunday, April 16 New York Red Bulls II Away 6 p.m. 5 Sunday, April 23 Inter Miami CF II Away 6 p.m. 6 Sunday, May 5 Columbus Crew 2 Away 6 p.m. 7 Friday, May 12 Chicago Fire FC II Away 7 p.m. 8 Friday, May 19 Crown Legacy Home 7 p.m. 9 Friday, May 26 New York Red Bulls II Home 7 p.m. 10 Sunday, June 4 NYCFC II Home 6 p.m. 11 Sunday, June 11 STL CITY 2 Home 6 p.m. 12 Thursday, June 15 Toronto FC II Away 6 p.m. 13 Sunday, June 18 Inter Miami CF II Home 6 p.m. 14 Sunday, June 25 Columbus Crew 2 Away 4 p.m. 15 Sunday, July 2 New England Revolution II Home 6 p.m. 16 Sunday, July 9 Orlando City B Home 6 p.m. 17 Sunday, July 16 Toronto FC II Home 6 p.m. 18 Sunday, July 23 Atlanta United 2 Away 6:30 p.m. 19 Sunday, July 30 NYCFC II Away 6 p.m. 20 Sunday, Aug. 6 FC Cincinnati 2 Home 6 p.m. 21 Wednesday, Aug. 9 Columbus Crew 2 Home 6 p.m. 22 Sunday, Aug. 13 Crown Legacy Away 11 a.m. 23 Saturday, Aug. 19 Philadelphia Union II Home 7 p.m. 24 Sunday, Aug. 27 Inter Miami CF II Away 6 p.m. 25 Friday, Sept. 1 New England Revolution II Away 6 p.m. 26 Sunday, Sept. 10 Atlanta United 2 Home 6 p.m. 27 Sunday, Sept. 17 Philadelphia Union II Away 3 p.m. 28 Sunday, Sept. 24 Chicago Fire FC II Home 1 p.m.