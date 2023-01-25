HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville City Football Club (HCFC) dropped the schedule for its inaugural preseason, kicking off with a game on Saturday, February 11 on the road against the Birmingham Legion.

You can buy tickets for that game here.

The Nashville Soccer Club’s MLS NEXT Pro team is expected to participate in eight preseason matches through March 22, with three of those being played right here in Huntsville and one in Nashville, Tennessee.

HCFC will take part in a total of three closed-door matches against Philadelphia Union II, the Chattanooga Red Wolves and the First Team at Nashville SC. That match will be played in Nashville.

There will also be “open” preseason friendlies that will feature competition against the Savannah Clovers, FC Cincinnati 2, Chattanooga FC and the University of Alabama Huntsville.

All preseason friendlies are being played in preparation for HCFC’s first season in MLS NEXT Pro. The club is expected to announce more details about the upcoming regular season schedule in a few weeks.

Everyone is invited to watch history in the making as the HCFC debut in preseason home matches on March 4 and March 14 ahead of the regular season.

Tickets for the home games against the Savannah Clovers and FC Cincinnati 2 are only $8 each and can be purchased here.

You also have the option to buy season ticket memberships for the 2023 regular season here.

To keep up with the latest in games, locations and tickets, you can check out the HCFC site here, download the app or follow them on social media.