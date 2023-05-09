Dana Wesley Coffelt, who worked for Huntsville’s General Services Department as a facility worker, was arrested on May 4. (Madison County Jail)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A 46-year-old man employed by the City of Huntsville has been indicted by a Madison County grand jury on several counts of possessing child pornography.

Dana Wesley Coffelt was arrested on May 4. He worked for the General Services Department as a General Services Facilities Worker, confirmed Huntsville’s Director of Communications Kelly Schrimsher.

According to court documents, Coffelt was indicted on April 14 on 25 counts of possession of obscene matter.

The detailed indictment alleged that Coffelt was in possession of material “showing people under the age of 17 either nude or engaged in sexual activity.”

Coffelt was booked into the Madison County Jail where he remains in custody on a bond of $62,500.

Schrimsher said Coffelt has been employed with the City since Dec. 14, 2020. While it is unclear if Coffelt is still employed with the City, Schrimsher said she will relay that information once confirmed by Human Resources.

A pretrial hearing has been scheduled for September 7, with a jury trial set for September 25 under Madison County Circuit Judge Chris Comer.