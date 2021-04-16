Huntsville City Court to decide remaining cases from June 2020 racial justice protests

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – One courtroom. One judge. One prosecutor.

Friday will see a mass trial in Huntsville City Court for the remaining cases related to arrests during last June’s racial justice protests outside the Madison County Courthouse.

In total, 24 people were arrested during the protests. Since then, a number of the charges connected to those arrests have been dropped.

Out of the 24 initial arrests, Huntsville Police say that one person was arrested on a firearms charge, and three were charged with receiving stolen property; the remaining arrests were for disorderly conduct.

AL.com reports that some of the charges were dropped only after threats to sue the city.

The Huntsville City Council announced that next week the long-awaited Huntsville Police Citizens Advisory Report will be released to the public. This report addresses what happened between police and citizens at those protests and how the relationship between the two can improve.