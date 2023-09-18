HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Huntsville city council member held a meeting Monday to get feedback from residents on the city’s proposed fiscal year 2024 budget, and general concerns they have about their community.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle introduced the nearly $313 million proposed budget during last week’s city council meeting. As the city continues to grow, Mayor Battle says so do the demands of city services. He believes this proposed budget meets those demands.

District 4 Huntsville City Councilman Bill Kling held open office hours at the Downtown Public Library Monday evening.

During the walk-in meeting, Kling presented a draft copy of the proposed $312,814,218 operating budget for residents to review, ask questions, and give feedback.

In the budget, Kling says around $19.5 million are earmarked for road resurfacing and road repair. He’s also pushing for street sweepers, which would be placed in each of the five districts.

“This is a record amount and I think that’s a good thing to have. Additionally, we have a good amount of money for sidewalk repair and maintenance. There’s also a good amount of money for drainage,” Kling said. “These are good things we have. We can take care of our neighborhoods – take care of what we already have. It’s not all about expanding and getting bigger but taking care of what we have already.”

Council members will hold a work session on Thursday, Sept. 21, at 5 p.m., to review the budget in greater detail. This meeting will be broadcast live on HSV TV.

The budget is up for final approval at the Council’s regular meeting on Thursday, Sept. 28, in time for the Oct. 1 start of the 2024 fiscal year.