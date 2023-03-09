HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith withdrew a travel request for a trip to Washington D.C. during a city council meeting on Thursday.

The council originally refused to approve Keith’s request to go on the trip two weeks ago. After time to reconsider his request for reinstatement on the trip, Keith decided to withdraw the request, saying he did not want to be a distraction.

Keith said even if he did not always agree with it, he respected the majority opinion of the council. During the previous meeting, he was also removed as chair of the finance committee.

Before the item came up on the agenda for consideration Keith requested that it be discarded all together.

“I am asking that it not be considered. I do not want to be a distraction to anybody in D.C. or to anybody on this council,” Keith explained. “There will be many more D.C. trips to take but to put you in this contest of perspective I don’t think is fair.”

Before withdrawing the trip request, according to the resolution, Keith had reduced his request from the $2,100 of allotted budget funds to $789.00. Keith had planned to cover the remaining balance of the trip himself.

Keith thanked council president John Meredith and the other council members for withdrawing his request for reinstatement.

“I mean this from the bottom of my heart, I am blessed to sit in the same seats as you and look forward to the work that’s to come. Thank you, Mr. President,” Keith said.

Keith is facing four misdemeanor shoplifting charges. Two weeks ago, he said he believed that was a factor in the council not approving of his trip.