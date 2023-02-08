HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith was arrested early Wednesday morning following several theft charges.

The two-term District 1 council member is facing a total of four misdemeanor theft changes. He was booked into the Madison County Jail on February 8 at 1:23 a.m. He was released on bond less than an hour later at 2:13 a.m.

The charges against Keith alleged he stole items from Walmart stores, the sheriff’s office said. The case was investigated by the Huntsville Police Department, but the Madison County Sheriff’s Office is handling the arrest warrants in order to “avoid any perception of, or potential for, conflict of interest.”

Keith was supposed to turn himself in sometime on Tuesday.