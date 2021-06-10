Huntsville City Council votes to fill vacant board of education seat

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville City Council has voted to fill the vacant District 4 seat on the Huntsville City School Board.

The council chose Ryan Renaud to replace former HCS Board of Education Vice President Walter McGinnis. Reynaud was one of five candidates who interviewed for the position.

“We are grateful to all the applicants who expressed a desire to serve our community. Each one brought a unique set of skills and experience,” City Council President Jennie Robinson said. “We wish Mr. Renaud much success in his service on the Board of Education and look forward to working together to make our schools and community even better.”

“I look forward to working with our new school board member for the betterment of the students and schools of District 4 and of the community,” said District 4 Council Member Bill Kling.

McGinnis stepped down due to health concerns. Reynard will hold the seat until McGinnis’ term expires in November 2022.

Renaud is a mortgage loan originator for Trustmark Bank. A Huntsville High graduate, Renaud attended the University of Alabama, where he studied political science, international relations and criminal justice. He ran against McGinnis for the District 4 seat in 2018.