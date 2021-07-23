Huntsville City Council unanimously approves survey for I-565 connection

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – With no objections on Thursday, the Huntsville City Council approved an agreement for a survey for a 2 and a half mile road that would connect Interstate 565 with Redstone Arsenal’s Gate 10 at Patton Road.

City leaders are hopeful that this connection could help ease the traffic headache in that area.

A Planning Environmental Linkage (PEL) survey, that will include the initial engineering design for the four-lane connector will be done by Volkert, Inc.

The project will be funded through the Metropolitan Planning Organization, which means that 80% of the cost will be from federal funds, while the city will be responsible for the remaining 20%.

The total cost of the survey is estimated at $955,752, leaving Huntsville to pay $191,850.

City Engineer Kathy Martin explained the survey will evaluate five concepts and provide three build alternatives to include public involvement meetings, site investigations, surveys and cost estimates for consideration in accordance with federal, state and local requirements.

“This is a regionally significant project…for a new corridor that will ease traffic congestion within the area,” Martin said of the survey.

The survey is the first small step in the “Southern Bypass” project, which started back in 2019.