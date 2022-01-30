HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — On Thursday night, the Huntsville City Council rejected a proposal that would’ve brought red light cameras to the city.

Councilmember Francis Akridge, who introduced the proposal, said the cameras would make roads around the city safer. The measure failed almost unanimously.

Akridge came to Thursday night’s meeting armed with crash stats she hoped would redirect other council members who have disagreed about the proposal over the last few meetings. Akridge would’ve needed resolution and full support from the council for state lawmakers to be on board for the bill to be passed at the state level.

“I recall a test that said yellow means slow down and that’s what we are supposed to do,” Akridge said. “My goal is to change behavior. Now does a fine, this is not a traffic ticket, it’s a fine, does that change behavior? Absolutely.”

Akridge said the proposal could be dead on arrival if it ever reaches the state level, but called red light cameras just common sense.

The state has approved red light cameras in other Alabama cities further south. Akridge said Huntsville is growing and the time is now for the cameras here.