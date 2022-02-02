HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The topic of Huntsville’s growing homeless population comes up regularly in conversation with the city’s agency leaders who want to be a part of solving the growing issue.

On Tuesday, Council President John Meredith held a public forum with community homeless advocates. It’s the first meeting ever held at City Hall with public advocates.

Homelessness is an issue that the city of Huntsville has been fighting for quite some time and now lawmakers are partnering with non-profit agencies who have been there all along. City leaders hope this is a partnership that can address the problem.

More homeless camps have been set up along city routes. Advocates from across the city who have established themselves as soldiers for the homeless who have done all they can to get those in need off the streets…are now asking for help.

“It’s hard to believe that there are some folks that in some way prefer that kind of life, living on the street,” said Jennifer Geist, Director of homelessness support agency First Stop. “But there are a number of those that that’s where they just ended up.”

Meredith heard the plea from advocates and decided now is the time for the city’s many non-profit agencies to gather in one room and band together to conquer an issue that he says is quickly getting out of hand.

“I wanted there to be a record of the organizations that serve [our] community so those folks would know which organizations to go to and what services they could expect from them,” said Meredith.

Each group took the podium and stressed to be a part of policy changes for things like housing and substance abuse procedures.

Homeless camps are a long-standing issue for the city. The group wants to have a voice on where those camps need to exist.

“It was wonderful getting those policy recommendations and I will be working on those and taking those before the council and vetting them of course prior to that, but making sure the council acts on those suggestions,” said Meredith.

“This was a conversation when we were all in the room and we were like, ‘we can continue to do what we do.’ Working together, working better, working smarter and just taking on each other’s strengths,” added Geist.

Among the groups attending included the Downtown Rescue Mission and the Salvation Army. The groups say they will continue to meet until the problem of homelessness is no longer an issue.