HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville City Council members for Districts 2, 3, and 4 were sworn into office Monday evening, making the city council officially complete and open for business.

“We have strong families here who believe in a strong community. I look forward to continuing to serve together with all of you,” Huntsville District 4 Councilwoman Dr. Jennie Robinson said.

The first-floor Chambers of City Hall were packed for the ceremony with friends, family, and former city and state servants.

Huntsville District 2 Councilman Bill Kling said “We want to do everything we can to make our neighborhoods in the city, within the district as well as throughout the city, to be livable and the very best as possible,” Huntsville District 2 Councilman Bill Kling said. “That includes good, strong police protection. This year in the proposed budget that the council adopted, a record amount of road resurfacing money is being put in.”

Newly elected city councilman David Little says he’s excited to get to work and have a seat at the big kid’s table.

“It’s been a dream for about 12 years. Speaking of leadership, I was in Connect Class ’10 (which was the best class ever) and that’s where the itch to run was born because I was around other elected leaders,” He said.

After the ceremony, a special organizational meeting was held to elect officers.

John Meredith was elected as Council President, Robinson will serve as Council President Pro Tem, and Kling will don the title of Third Presiding Officer.

The next Huntsville City Council meeting will take place on Thursday, November 10th.

The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m., and you can attend in person or virtually.