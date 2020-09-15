Huntsville City Council holding special session to review 2021 budget

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Tuesday night, the Huntsville City Council will be in special session reviewing the city’s budget for 2021.

Mayor Tommy Battle proposed the new $236 million budget during last week’s city council meeting. Tuesday, the council will be taking an in-depth look at it and considering adjustments.

Battle says the city is taking a “cautious and conservative approach to next years spending.”

The city estimates they took about a $15 million hit due to the pandemic.

But they made mid-year cuts and adjustments, so they say they are ending the fiscal year on an even note.

Next year’s budget is an $8.1 million increase.

Some proposed highlights in the proposal include:

A one percent pay increase for employees

a new fire station for west Huntsville

More than $10 million for street resurfacing and $26 million for street construction

More than $46 million for municipal facilities including a new city hall

The current city hall building is around 56 years old and the total cost of that project is estimated at $60 million.

Huntsville City Council members will hold a work session starting at 5 p.m. and the special session will follow.

Council members are expected to vote on final budget approval on September 24 in time for the October 1 start of the 2021 fiscal year.