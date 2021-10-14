Huntsville City Council elects new leadership

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Huntsville City Council elected new leadership at its meeting Thursday night.

District 5 Councilman John Meredith was elected Council President by a 4-1 margin with District 2 Councilwoman Francis Akridge abstaining.

Current Council President and District 3 Councilwoman Jennie Robinson was elected President Pro Tem with four members in favor and Akridge voting no.

District 3 Councilman Bill Kling was elected as the 3rd Presiding Officer with four votes in favor and Akridge once again abstaining.

The next meeting of the council will be on October 28 at 5:30 p.m.