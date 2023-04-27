HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Nearly $3 million from an opioid settlement is coming to the Rocket City to fight the ongoing opioid epidemic. The Huntsville City Council met to talk about how the money will be distributed.

Council members discussed agreements surrounding the opioid settlement funds designated for Huntsville that pharmaceutical companies McKesson and Janssen were required to pay.

First Stop Incorporated along with Wellstone and the Huntsville Hospital Foundation were the recipients of those payments that the council unanimously approved.

Each organization presented exactly how the money will be used.

Read the full settlement here.

The money will go toward addressing the opioid epidemic and the effects it has had on the Huntsville community.

Huntsville City Council Member Bill Kling talked about the purpose of those payments and why those organizations were selected.

“The resources that local governing bodies receive has to go specifically toward dealing with the opioid crisis we’re giving them to agencies that have hands on experience,” Kling told News 19.

Council members say the settlement funds will be essential in fighting the opioid epidemic here in Huntsville. Opioid use prevention and proactive action are some measures the organizations will take.