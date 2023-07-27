HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A new shuttle service could be making its way to the Rocket City.

The new transportation system will provide an additional means of travel in a move that city leaders say meets the needs of a community that continues to grow at a rapid rate.

Huntsville city leaders say the public transit would provide transportation for different parts of the city and will help those who need it most.

City council members unanimously approved the license for the Porter Transfer Express, a shuttle service that will provide another public transportation option.

For those in Huntsville who are without a vehicle and need to get around, the shuttle service will work to meet their needs. Leaders acknowledge that Huntsville continues to be on the rise and with that, there is a heightened need for more vital services such as transportation.

Huntsville city council member Bill Kling says the Rocket City is always looking for new opportunities to improve the essential services they’re able to provide with public transportation being one of them.

“It is hitting those areas of those people who will use it, and we’re always looking at it so we can expand it. We try to be open to different businesses, different ways that we can provide better services to the community,” Kling told News 19.

Kling also said with Huntsville being one of the fastest growing places in the country, the council recognizes the need for more public services will only continue to grow.

With the business license for the Porter Transfer Express being issued recently, it is unclear at this time when the new public transportation system will officially launch.